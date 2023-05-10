Test Analyst

Responsible for creating and updating automated scripts required to run automated regression testing process. Responsible for debugging results and maintaining existing scripts and up to date test packs. Could be responsible to identify and analyses functional business changes in the system, analyses failed test results, raise defects, and control versions of scripts. May plan script changes and schedule daily workload.

Responsibilities:

Identify, define, and design New Functionality test requirements.

Perform test scheduling in accordance with designated tester.

Perform test execution within all test cycles. Systems Testing Business Readiness Testing

Assist with the datasheets of automated software in automating test cases, conditions, and checkpoints.

Assist with the test script execution and validations. Manual and automated regression tests

Perform test documentation and Test analysis.

Perform defect logging and reporting.

Assist with new functionality and Regression testing.

Test reporting based upon coverage and clearance statistics.

Risk identification and reporting

Liaison with development team and business analysts

Produce Test related Documentation (Test Plans, Test Matrices, Defect Logs, Progress reports) in conjunction with the test manager.

Perform scope and test effort estimations.

Ability to analyses risks, develop contingencies, and plan testing accordingly.

Liaise with technical as well as middle, and senior management.

Qualification

Grade 12

An appropriate Testing tertiary qualification will be advantageous.

Experience

Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience in Testing within a Solutions Design division

Working experience in: Financial Services Life assurance would be advantageous. Testing with automated testing tools



Knowledge

Working knowledge of: Test automation principles and practices Software engineering best practices and frameworks All forms of testing, configuration management, and requirements management Testing best practices and frameworks

Understanding of: Project management principles Process Engineering principles DevOps principles Software quality assurance principles System architectures such as Client / Server, Services Orientated Architecture, Web based architecture. Database structures, SQL & the ability to read through code (white box testing)

Computer Literacy including Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office Products, Internet, and E-mail.

Any working knowledge of the following tools will be a strong recommendation. HP Quality Centre (or similar test management tools) JIRA (or similar defect management tools) SoapUI Postman Swagger Selenium (or similar automation tools)SQL Server Management Studio (or similar database management tools)



Personal Attributes

Interpersonal savvy – Contributing independently.

Decision quality – Contributing independently.

Plans and aligns – Contributing independently.

Optimizes work processes – Contributing independently.

Core Competencies

Cultivates innovation – Contributing independently.

Customer focus – Contributing independently.

Drives results – Contributing independently.

Collaborates – Contributing independently.

Being resilient – Contributing independently

Desired Skills:

o Manual and automated regression tests

Tester

ISTQB

Financial services

