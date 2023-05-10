Troye, Arctic Wolf join forces to protect against advanced cyber threats

Troye, a provider of IT solutions and services, has announced a strategic partnership with security operations provider Arctic Wolf. The collaboration will enable Troye to provide their customers with enhanced cybersecurity solutions and services that help protect their businesses from advanced cyber threats.

Arctic Wolf’s cloud-native security operations platform provides Troye’s customers with 24/7 monitoring, detection, and response capabilities. The platform uses machine learning and behavioural analytics to detect and respond to threats in real-time, ensuring that customers are protected from cyberattacks before they can cause significant harm.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Arctic Wolf,” says Helen Kruger, MD of Troye. “Their expertise in security operations aligns with our mission to help our customers keep their businesses secure and productive. This partnership will allow us to enhance our cybersecurity offerings and deliver the peace of mind that our customers deserve.”

Troye’s cybersecurity solutions and services, combined with Arctic Wolf’s security operations platform, will provide customers with a comprehensive security solution that protects against a range of threats, including malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks.

“Arctic Wolf is excited for the opportunity to support Troye’s efforts to expand their product portfolio by offering our security operations solutions, a critical capability that many of their customers are specifically requesting,” says Johnny Ellis, director: EMEA Channels at Arctic Wolf.

“Cyberattacks threaten companies of every size, and organisations are increasingly seeing the need for external security operations expertise, especially when they don’t have the in-house cybersecurity talent to manage their evolving security needs,” he says.