Usurpa Gallery introduces a new medium of fine art

As the first fine-art physical NFT gallery in South Africa, the Usurpa Gallery has taken a bold new step by opening The New Medium group exhibition featuring 12 local artists.

The organisers say the exhibition – running at the gallery until 1 June – adds a “new dimension of desire to the concept of fine art. The New Medium will feature works by the 12 artists that have been adapted from either a physical or a static digital form into dynamic artworks that “breathe life into each line, hue, and expression.

“The exhibition is a masterclass in African optimism driving a narrative change in both the concept of art and how African art can be projected to the world.”

The 12 artists featured in the exhibition are: Seth Pimentel, Baba Tjeko, Naledi Modupi, Sinalo Ngcaba, Mncedi Madolo, Nene Mahlangu, Mark Draws, vonMash, Oliver Pohorille, Terence Maluleke, Samurai Farai and Navel Seakamela.

“NFTs (non-fungible tokens, or digital assets based on blockchain technology) may not be what you associate with fine art, but at its core an NFT is just a digital certificate of ownership of art – just as you could own a one-of-a-kind physical painting such as the Mona Lisa,” says a gallery spokesperson. “Therefore, an NFT is the ownership of a piece of digital fine art. The provenance of each work can be captured on the blockchain and secured through individual smart codes.”

Unlike GIFs or clips, the artworks aren’t just animated loops – rather, they subtly introduce meditative movements that enhance the original piece.

“Imagine you have a stunning image of a lake on your wall and, just once a year, a sea creature makes an appearance in the lake,” says Usurpa CEO Steve Tanchel. “There are now so many more layers of the artist’s narrative that can be explored.”

He adds that Usurpa’s sole mission is to empower established and up-and-coming African artists through a decentralised platform that introduces digital art as a modern form of fine-art investment.

The gallery is open to visitors from Tuesday to Friday between 10h00 and 17h00, and by appointment-only on Saturdays.