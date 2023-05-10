Website Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

A leading jewelry retailer is seeking a talented Website Administrator to join their team and need your help to bring their online presence to new heights. As their Website Administrator, you will be responsible for ensuring that our website is up-to-date, accurate, and fully functional, while also delivering a seamless online shopping experience for our customers.

Key Responsibilities:

Activating and making products live on the website

Updating the website with new product information received from vendors

Setting up vendors, adding barcodes, and creating SKU’s

Transferring product reviews from inactive products to new products

Adding YouTube hyperlinks to enhance the customer experience

Adding pricing to the website for all products

Requirements:

Relevant field or equivalent work experience

Proven experience in website administration and e-commerce

Experience with Shopify or other e-commerce platforms

Familiarity with web development tools such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Strong attention to detail and ability to multi-task

Excellent communication skills and ability to work collaboratively with a team

We are looking for someone who is passionate about website administration and e-commerce, with a strong desire to learn and grow with our company. In return, we offer a competitive salary, a supportive work environment, and opportunities for professional development and advancement.

If you are ready to take on this exciting opportunity and help shape the future of our online presence, apply now below or email your CV to [Email Address Removed] .We can’t wait to see what you can do.

Desired Skills:

Social Media

Web Design

Web Development

