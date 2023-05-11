Analyst at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is a highly successful FinTech company that works with major banks, retailers and MNO’s to find better ways to transact. They bring together committed people dedicated to delivering innovative enterprise solutions that help their customers contribute to economic growth. As a vibrant and innovative company, they deliver industry-leading expertise and technology to solve real problems every day. You will be joining a dynamic, skilled and delivery focused organisation that offers excellent opportunities for both personal and career growth. Some of the side benefits include a trendy office space, free healthy cooked lunches and regular get togethers.

Role Responsibilities:

Work collaboratively with stakeholders to identify, discuss, and validate customer business needs.

Conduct a thorough analysis of business processes, including an understanding of the unique requirements of each customer.

Translate customer business requirements into specific software requirements, ensuring that all needs are accurately captured.

Create detailed documentation of requirements, including corresponding test cases and scenarios, to ensure that the software meets the needs of the customer.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree is essential.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Possess over 5 years of experience in a role similar.

Have a track record of successfully writing requirements specifications for information systems.

Experience working with payment systems would be considered advantageous.

Demonstrate end-to-end experience with the development lifecycle, including testing and training.

Be familiar with UML terminology, specifically in relation to use-cases and activity diagrams.

Proven ability to interact directly with end-users to understand their needs and translate them into effective requirements for information systems.

Job ID:

J104187

Desired Skills:

Analyst

SDLC

Agile

