Automation Test Analyst

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Automation Test Analyst / QA Engineer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 4-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Proactively contribute & participate in the full solution development lifecycle as a member of a squad / multiple squads as an QA automation specialist engineer

Actively participate in daily Scrum and project planning meetings.

Participate and analyze test automation requirements during the requirements analysis phase of technical product & service development, maintenance & optimization (across tribes & squads) – using design specifications and technical documentation (e.g. Business Briefs, User Stories, Architecture & Integration documentation)

Prepare QA & Automation testing documentation (planning, design, execution and sustainability)

Develop automation test plans

Develop and execute automated test scripts using various technologies (automated scripts, test harnesses, SQL scripts etc.)

Perform various types of automation testing (regression, integration, black box, scalability)

Evaluate automated test cases and analyse & report results

Facilitate test plan / case reviews within squads

Work with product engineers to evaluate software / solution quality & provide recommendations for improvement / enhancement

Contribute to the design and selection of testing frameworks for business applications

Deliver all automation & technical testing deliverables on time (always)

Provide the required project / scrum related information / feedback on deliverables (e.g. progress, tracking, quality etc.)

Conduct performance monitoring on applications / components of applications for which you’ve designed and executed test scripts / plans

Produce quality and testing outcome metrics and reports

Follow engineering best practices and continuously improve on engineering knowledge to successfully shift our QA capability forward

Leverage coding language understanding & expertise to deploy testing requirements for specific products / services

Understand the full technical solution that is being tested – show interest and capability to run the technical solution & the ability to test the viability of the code being developed

Shift from testing features to supporting & being accountable for full product delivery

Ensure compliance with technical risk and governance requirements

Ensure work is compliant with automation testing frameworks and standards

Proactively identify and communicate risks ahead of need

Participate in Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Incident Management processes as required and implement mitigating actions

What we are looking for:

Completed IT Degree / BSc degree or other related fields

3 – 5 years experience as Automation Test Analyst

Prior programming work experience.

Experience within the Banking Sector

Experience with performance engineering and load testing is a huge plus.

Experience & expertise (Basic) in coding languages such as Java, C# and some experience- in software engineering / development

Well versed in web services paradigms such as REST and protocols such as HTTP.

Experience working on web applications and/or web-based technologies

Experience with SOAP, REST, RPC or other client-server API testing.

Experience in TFS, JIRA, and Ca plus.

Experience in Git or other source code management systems.

Comfortable in AGILE development environments and cross-functional team structures.

Experience with end-to-end SDLC, testing methodologies and test phases, including unit, assembly, system, integration, regression testing.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Jira

Confluence

API

SOAP

Learn more/Apply for this position