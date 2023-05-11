Boniswa Corporate Solutions scoops Africa Tech Week award

Telecommunications services provider Boniswa Corporate Solutions has won two awards at Sentech Africa Tech Week awards.

The are the Africa Tech: Technology Company of The Year Award, an award that celebrates companies that have created and delivered an outstanding innovative tech product or service; and placed as runner-up for The Africa Tech CEO Award, which was received by its CEO Lynette Magasa.

“We are truly honoured to have received these awards and this recognition among some of the tech industry’s greatest players. The African continent has really established for itself, a robust tech environment that is unique to the rest of the global world, and such awards encourage role-players, upcoming and established, to recognise the strides we have made,” says Magasa.

Boniswa Corporate Solutions has worked in more than 5 000 cellular sites in South Africa, bringing the network to the community.

Magasa has not only made outstanding contributions to the South African economy by being an active player in bridging the digital divide, but has participated in the United Nations dialogue under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and addressed the global challenges that SMEs are facing with B20 Germany as a co-chair and of SME cross-thematic group. She is also a member of B20 India 2023 Saudi under the Digitalisation Task Force and previously participated in B20 Saudi Arabia, B20 Italy, B20 Argentina and B20 Japan.