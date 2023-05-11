Business Analyst

Business Analyst

Role Purpose:

As a Business Analyst, you will be part of the team that drives our client service and customer success. You will manage various projects within the business to ensure they’re on time, within budget and meet expectations. You will use your experience as a business analyst to deliver results by working with clients and stakeholders to determine solutions in order to provide better services or products for them.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Computer Science, or related field required.

At least 5 years’ experience as a BA

5 years of IT experience in Business Analysis, Technology Strategy and/or Project Management

Business Administration experience might be addition.

Experience in the business area or related field is required.

Experience in an IT / IT related role is preferred.

Experience in a high-level business analysis role with a focus on providing business solutions for large enterprise customers and clients.

Familiarity with business intelligence tools (such as Tableau) might be addition.

Manufacturing / Production experience

Preferably a Senior BA, but a high-end Intermediate might work.

Preferably to have D365 experience but not essential

Good Test Analyst with Manufacturing experience could also fit this role.

Requirements

Responsible for applying a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on medium to large projects / medium risk.

Recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals and to elicit and analyses the actual needs of the stakeholders.

Facilitate communication between organizational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.

Maintain orderly, clean, Develops, and maintains business processes for the installation and monitoring of goods.

Ensures that all aspects of the service are understood and accomplished including the organization’s needs, sales objectives, inventory management and installation.

Fosters relationships with appropriate vendors and suppliers as well as with key customers

Assists users in requesting technical support, identifying, and completing work requests, and resolves issues that arise from the trainings and materials.

Provides administrative support for the company or department.

Assembles, maintains, and distributes technical documentation for the company’s products.

Develops and maintains mission-critical information extraction, analysis, and management systems.

Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Technology Strategy

Project Management

