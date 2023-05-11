Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client holds the constant belief that it’s not only about money and numbers, but the lives and futures of all the people who are impacted by the work they do. With specialised capabilities in frontier and emerging markets, and a passion for Africa and China, our client provides independent advice, analyses and reporting for asset owners, investment managers, hedge funds, private equity firms, service providers and brokers.

Role Responsibilities:

Analysing business processes to determine problems, risks and opportunities.

Implementation of best practices in respect of user specification documentation, testing and new development rollouts.

Understanding the business impact of technical output.

Facilitation of design sessions and meetings to gather information, elicit and finalise requirements.

Working with development teams to consider holistic requirements that ensure the success of systems.

Project planning and communication.

System / user acceptance testing.

Assisting in the implementation and rollout process including documenting business requirements.

System training where necessary: includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers.

Providing regular feedback to relevant stakeholders.

Post implementation support to business and development teams.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant business or information systems degree (e.g. BCom, B.Bus.Sci, B.Sc etc.)

Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. e.g., Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business Analysis (AdBA) would be advantageous.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 years’ experience as a systems product owner or in a business analysis / project management field.

Business analysis skills and requirements gathering.

Financial knowledge, preferably in asset management or investment administration.

Assist with project management (project roadmaps and milestone tracking).

Problem solving.

Communicate clearly and professionally, both verbally and in writing.

Able to work independently and as part of a team.

Take initiative and work proactively to solve challenges.

Basic understanding of software development principles.

