Business Analyst (Healthcare) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our esteemed client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to their workforce. With a hiring philosophy centered on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth.

Role Responsibilities:

Conducting needs analysis by collaborating with stakeholders to identify and discuss business requirements for process improvements.

Translating business process management and customer requirements into detailed software specifications.

Creating comprehensive documentation of requirements, as well as corresponding test cases and scenarios.

Employing a fit / gap approach to business requirements discussions.

Performing application testing and providing 1st line system support to clients.

Collaborating with clients, internal IT, and service providers to ensure successful project outcomes.

Managing project scope changes and participating in Operational Meetings and reporting.

Providing support to developers and overseeing tasks across all key areas of the SDLC.

Administering system and system environment releases and configurations.

Communicating with clients and stakeholders to ensure system and process compliance, accuracy, and productivity.

Identifying and implementing opportunities to improve service quality and efficiency.

Developing personal skills and abilities to improve overall effectiveness and efficiency.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree or equivalent experience.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Minimum of 2 – 3 years of relevant experience in a similar role.

Demonstrated expertise in writing requirement specifications for information systems.

Proficiency in both manual and automated regression testing.

Prior experience with lending application systems.

Strong understanding of the full development lifecycle, including testing and training.

Knowledge of UML terminology, particularly related to use-cases and activity diagrams.

Proven ability to interact directly with end users and stakeholders.

Experience using Enterprise Architect or similar modelling tools is desirable.

Practical experience in the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and associated Project Management processes.

Hands-on experience in client service management.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Experience in finance services is a must-have.

