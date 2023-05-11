Business Analyst (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a highly successful FinTech company that works with major banks, retailers and MNO’s to find better ways to transact. They bring together committed people dedicated to delivering innovative enterprise solutions that help their customers contribute to economic growth. As a vibrant and innovative company, they deliver industry-leading expertise and technology to solve real problems every day. You will be joining a dynamic, skilled and delivery focused organisation that offers excellent opportunities for both personal and career growth. Some of the side benefits include a trendy office space, free healthy cooked lunches and regular get togethers.

Role Responsibilities:

Collaborating with clients, internal IT, and operational business areas to deliver comprehensive system solutions and ensure adherence to established processes.

Providing first-line support for system and business processes to clients.

Managing and participating in operational prioritisation meetings and reporting.

Handling client project scope changes effectively.

Providing direct support to developers to clarify client requirements and ensure smooth delivery of projects.

Managing and participating in tasks throughout each stage of the SDLC, including classification, prioritisation, business requirements, design, testing, user training, and deployments.

Performing system and system environment administration, release management, and configuration.

Handling general system, process, and client communication effectively.

Identifying and implementing opportunities to improve service quality, accuracy, compliance, and productivity.

Continuously developing skills to enhance personal effectiveness and efficiency, and keep up with the latest industry trends and technologies.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree is essential.

Relevant Skills / Experience:



Possess a minimum of 3 – 5 years of relevant experience in the field.

Demonstrated expertise in the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and associated project management processes is essential.

Strong experience in managing client services is a must-have.

Must be able to pay meticulous attention to detail to ensure that every aspect of the project is executed to the highest standard.

Good communication and interpersonal skills are vital for effective collaboration with team members and clients.

Possess analytical and problem-solving skills to identify and resolve complex issues that may arise during project implementation.

Job ID:



J104188

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

SDLC

Agile

