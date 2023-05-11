Business Systems Analyst

Our client is looking for an experienced Business Systems Analyst to join their team. The successful candidate will be responsible for understanding the role of IT systems in an organisation and determining the best technologies to increase an organisation’s efficiency and effectiveness.

You will be responsible for optimising business processes through the use of workflow and automation technologies. Overseeing the installation and configuration of systems to customise them to fit the organisation’s needs. Testing systems and training the organisation on how to use systems. Developing and documenting business objectives, data requirements, processing documentation and specifications.

Responsibilities include:

Ensuring that the requirements set by the business are captured and documented correctly before any solutions are developed

Supporting MS Dynamics NAV, facilitating enhancements where necessary

Solving Business requirements through the use of current or new best of breed applications, compiling business cases for 3rd parties to meet this need where applicable

Maintaining and growing all internal business systems

Building effective relationships with clients (mostly internal) to develop joint vision for projects

Managing client expectations through careful and proactive communications regarding requirements and changes

Using negotiation skills to build final consensus on a common set of requirements from all stakeholders

Ensuring that Stakeholders understand implications of their decisions, and providing options and alternatives when necessary

Determining operational objectives by analysing business functions; gathering information; evaluating output requirements and formats

Designing new computer systems by analysing requirements; constructing workflow charts and diagrams; studying system capabilities; writing specifications

Developing an understanding of how present and future business needs will impact solutions

Improving systems by studying current practices; designing modifications

Supporting all departments on current ERP system

Recommending controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures

Applying automation where applicable

Providing references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation, providing help desk support and training users on relevant systems

Maintaining user confidence and protecting operations by keeping information confidential

Preparing technical reports by collecting, analysing, and summarising information and trends

Maintaining professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of-the-art practices and participating in professional societies

Requirements:

Relevant Bachelor’s degree or similar qualification with relevant certifications

Experience in ERP

Office 365 / SharePoint Online / Azure experience

Strong analytical skills

Strong computer literacy in relevant applications

Solid understanding of planning / project principles, tools and techniques

Good understanding of Database design and structures

Experience in Workflow and automation

Experience in SQL scripting

Solid experience in BI and Reporting Tools

Experience in Dynamics NAV / Business Central a definite plus

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Systems Analysis

Azure

Sharepoint

SQL

MS Dynamics NAV

Business Central

