Business Systems Analyst – Western Cape Woodstock

Our client is looking for an experienced Business Systems Analyst to join their team. The successful candidate will be responsible for understanding the role of IT systems in an organisation and determining the best technologies to increase an organisation’s efficiency and effectiveness.
You will be responsible for optimising business processes through the use of workflow and automation technologies. Overseeing the installation and configuration of systems to customise them to fit the organisation’s needs. Testing systems and training the organisation on how to use systems. Developing and documenting business objectives, data requirements, processing documentation and specifications.
Responsibilities include:
- Ensuring that the requirements set by the business are captured and documented correctly before any solutions are developed
- Supporting MS Dynamics NAV, facilitating enhancements where necessary
- Solving Business requirements through the use of current or new best of breed applications, compiling business cases for 3rd parties to meet this need where applicable
- Maintaining and growing all internal business systems
- Building effective relationships with clients (mostly internal) to develop joint vision for projects
- Managing client expectations through careful and proactive communications regarding requirements and changes
- Using negotiation skills to build final consensus on a common set of requirements from all stakeholders
- Ensuring that Stakeholders understand implications of their decisions, and providing options and alternatives when necessary
- Determining operational objectives by analysing business functions; gathering information; evaluating output requirements and formats
- Designing new computer systems by analysing requirements; constructing workflow charts and diagrams; studying system capabilities; writing specifications
- Developing an understanding of how present and future business needs will impact solutions
- Improving systems by studying current practices; designing modifications
- Supporting all departments on current ERP system
- Recommending controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures
- Applying automation where applicable
- Providing references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation, providing help desk support and training users on relevant systems
- Maintaining user confidence and protecting operations by keeping information confidential
- Preparing technical reports by collecting, analysing, and summarising information and trends
- Maintaining professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of-the-art practices and participating in professional societies
Requirements:
- Relevant Bachelor’s degree or similar qualification with relevant certifications
- Experience in ERP
-
Office 365 / SharePoint Online / Azure experience
-
Strong analytical skills
- Strong computer literacy in relevant applications
- Solid understanding of planning / project principles, tools and techniques
- Good understanding of Database design and structures
- Experience in Workflow and automation
- Experience in SQL scripting
- Solid experience in BI and Reporting Tools
- Experience in Dynamics NAV / Business Central a definite plus
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Systems Analysis
- Azure
- Sharepoint
- SQL
- MS Dynamics NAV
- Business Central