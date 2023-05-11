C/C++/Python Developer – Automotive Ethernet Control Field at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Century City

ENVIRONMENT:

WRITE cutting-edge, reusable, testable and efficient code as the next C/C++ or Python Developer sought by an innovative Software Specialist to join its Engineering team. You will also test scalable code, develop back-end components, and integrate user-facing elements in collaboration with Front-end [URL Removed] will require a Degree/Diploma in IT or related field, 3+ years C/C++ or Python Development, current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications, hands-on experience with Django, Flask or other Python frameworks, experience in one or more, file parsing, API design, JSON restful, RPC links. Preference will be given to candidate with any Automotive standards knowledge and experience developing SOME/IP, DDS or possible other controllers and device stimulators for the Automotive field.

DUTIES:

C/C++ or Python programming and integration.

Systems Design.

Documentation / Technical Authoring.

Problem Solving.

Project Management.

Research / Investigations.

Service Level Monitoring.

Systems Testing.

User Support.

The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained.

Create Firmware for custom hardware designs.

Code Versioning.

Consult with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of Software Development projects.

Collaborate with the Software Development team on application design and development.

Develop software and oversee the deployment of applications across platforms.

Perform diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.

Create end-user application feedback channels.

Optimize software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.

Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products.

Deploy software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Integrate user-facing elements using server-side logic.

Write reusable, testable, and efficient code.

Design and implement of low-latency, high-availability, and performant applications.

Performance tuning, improvement, balancing, usability and automation.

Work collaboratively with Design team to understand end user requirements to provide technical solutions and for the implementation of new software features.

Coordination with other Developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or Diploma in IT or related field.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 3+yrs strong experience and knowledge as either C/C++ or Python Developer.

Current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications.

Hands-on experience with Django, Flask or other Python frameworks.

Experience required on one or more, file parsing, API design, JSON restful, RPC links

A deep understanding and multi-process architecture and the threading limitations of Python.

Familiarity with testing tools.

Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge.

Good OOP knowledge.

Software development lifecycle experience.

Experience with Windows and Linux.

Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol.

Be able and willing to travel abroad.

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

Any Automotive standards knowledge.

Development of SOME/IP, DDS or possible other controllers and device stimulators for the Automotive field.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn.

Superb analytical and problem-solving skills.

Fluent in spoken and written English.

Team player with the ability to work in small teams.

COMMENTS:

