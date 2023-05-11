Data Analyst

Our client is looking for a Data Analyst. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a 6-month contract (This role is available immediately)

You will be required to maintain the Client Reference Data, Market reference data of financial instruments and the valuation of these instruments. Investment classes used are equity, fixed interest, derivatives, unit trusts, money market and cash securities. The Client Reference Data, Market reference data and valuation data will be maintained in the Investment Administration and Custody systems. You will be responsible for performing a data quality and integrity functions across all data sets, resulting in accurate regulatory reporting, portfolio compliance reporting, accurate reporting to Institutional Clients and accurate valuations. This also covers the ability to understand how incorrect pricing can lead to breaks in the various daily reconciliations of portfolios and inaccurate client reference data maintenance. Troubleshooting the impact of pricing across a number of financial instruments is critical as well as resolution client static data exceptions.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12 essential

Degree or Diploma in Finance and Accounting or Financial Services Operations

Bcom Hons Economics/Financial Management/Investment management. CFA

Experience in Data Analytics

1-5 years of experience in Investment Banking

Prior investment operational experience (At least 2 years)

Wealth or Investment management operational experience

experience in Data management would be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

Accountable for all Market Reference data, classification and Valuations related matters.

Accountable for all Client Reference Data maintenance as well as accurate regulatory reporting of the maintained Client reference data

Proactively monitor and assess processes to maintain market reference data and Valuations.

Ensure that market reference data and Valuations are of a level that will enable tactical and strategic imperatives.

Build awareness around manual and risky processes.

Ensure that targets set in various key results areas are met within the prescribed periods.

Management and co-ordination of Data analysts

Assess productivity of Data Management Analysts and address poor performance.

Review documentation pertaining to Market Reference Data and Valuations processes.

Assist and manage ad hoc projects.

Quality Assurance checks against data management Market Reference Data and Valuations Processes.

Co-ordinate activities of Market Reference Data and Valuations and provide progress reporting to Data Management Head.

Working closely with colleagues to co-ordinate, plan and organize project implementations.

Manage the accurate maintenance of Valuations and Market Reference Data

All actions as raised by business are actioned appropriately and that turnaround times are met.

Own SLA with various data vendors

Understand impact of Market Reference data and Valuations streams on different product areas.

The role involves proactive interventions and decision-making to ensure that the current work and future work stays on track.

Ensure quality control and checking of market reference data and Valuations captured by the data analyst to ensure that processes, procedures, controls and governance is adhered to as set out for the team.

Ensure that the data analysts have updated Working Instructions, standards and process manuals as and when procedures change.

Ensure that all data validations and data exceptions reports are validated, and exceptions resolved within SLA.

Allocation and monitoring of daily work to the data specialists within agreed turnaround times as stipulated in the SLA.

Required to train new data specialists on the supported systems as well as provide assistance when required.

Identifies and manages risk within the team, uses and/or develops and implements risk measurement and risk management, processes and policies within the Market Reference Data and Valuations Team

Proactively liaise with users to discuss and resolve issues that may have been escalated.

Conduct performance discussions for the data management analysts and manage their Goals and deliverable. s

Responsible for ensuring that where 24hour turnaround is not met, stakeholder and/or Client to be managed accordingly.

Takes multiple simultaneous tasks/projects/initiatives through to completion within or before defined timelines; reflects the ability to plan, organize and control; effective continuous communication of project status to identified stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

