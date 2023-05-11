DATA ANALYST reporting to Sales
Based in Pietermaritzburg
Related qualification or minimum 3 years experience.
MUST COME FROM A MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT and have IT ACUMEN
To collect, analyse, interpret, and simplify data to identifying trends, to resolve problems and to implement any measures required for business improvement.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
- Data analytics – initially focusing on the sales function but will be required to develop reports for all aspects of the group (financial, operations etc.) over time.
- Sales reviews and reports for presentation to the customer.
- Prepare internal reports, management dashboards, KPI etc.
- Collecting, combining, cleansing, and maintaining data from all sources into a standard reporting database.
- Managing external business partners concerning the analytics function (DataOrbis, marketing agencies, chain stores providing scanned data).
- Manage/ supervise the currently employed Junior Data Analyst based in CTN.
- Reporting and ad-hoc duties.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Expert-level knowledge of the Microsoft Power BI Platform.
- Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 applications (Excel in particular, Teams and collaboration tools)
- SQL Server Development skills.
- Working knowledge of sales, marketing, and debtors’ functions.
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- Proficient
- Excellent communication skills
- Proactive
- Solutions driven
- Sense of urgency
- Ability to work under pressure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma