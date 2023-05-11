Data Analyst

DATA ANALYST reporting to Sales

Based in Pietermaritzburg

Related qualification or minimum 3 years experience.

MUST COME FROM A MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT and have IT ACUMEN

To collect, analyse, interpret, and simplify data to identifying trends, to resolve problems and to implement any measures required for business improvement.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Data analytics – initially focusing on the sales function but will be required to develop reports for all aspects of the group (financial, operations etc.) over time.

Sales reviews and reports for presentation to the customer.

Prepare internal reports, management dashboards, KPI etc.

Collecting, combining, cleansing, and maintaining data from all sources into a standard reporting database.

Managing external business partners concerning the analytics function (DataOrbis, marketing agencies, chain stores providing scanned data).

Manage/ supervise the currently employed Junior Data Analyst based in CTN.

Reporting and ad-hoc duties.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Expert-level knowledge of the Microsoft Power BI Platform.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 applications (Excel in particular, Teams and collaboration tools)

SQL Server Development skills.

Working knowledge of sales, marketing, and debtors’ functions.

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

Proficient

Excellent communication skills

Proactive

Solutions driven

Sense of urgency

Ability to work under pressure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

