Data Analyst

May 11, 2023

DATA ANALYST reporting to Sales

Based in Pietermaritzburg

Related qualification or minimum 3 years experience.

MUST COME FROM A MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT and have IT ACUMEN

To collect, analyse, interpret, and simplify data to identifying trends, to resolve problems and to implement any measures required for business improvement.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Data analytics – initially focusing on the sales function but will be required to develop reports for all aspects of the group (financial, operations etc.) over time.
  • Sales reviews and reports for presentation to the customer.
  • Prepare internal reports, management dashboards, KPI etc.
  • Collecting, combining, cleansing, and maintaining data from all sources into a standard reporting database.
  • Managing external business partners concerning the analytics function (DataOrbis, marketing agencies, chain stores providing scanned data).
  • Manage/ supervise the currently employed Junior Data Analyst based in CTN.
  • Reporting and ad-hoc duties.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Expert-level knowledge of the Microsoft Power BI Platform.
  • Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 applications (Excel in particular, Teams and collaboration tools)
  • SQL Server Development skills.
  • Working knowledge of sales, marketing, and debtors’ functions.

Desired Skills:

  • Attention to detail
  • Proficient
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Proactive
  • Solutions driven
  • Sense of urgency
  • Ability to work under pressure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position