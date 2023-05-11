Developer

The purpose of this role is to fulfill a specialist function in respect of developing, enhancing and maintaining the LEZA systems.

You will be responsible for:

Responsible for design, building, testing and deploying large applications.

Translating business requirements to technology implementation.

Proactively identifying Risk and Issues and communicate with business.

Independently provide/review on Technical Solutions for the requirements.

Responsible for the resolution of technical issues.

Provide unit tested source code that meets the required standards and guidelines.

Stay ahead of and apply expertise in the development, execution, and improvement of action plans.

Providing support in maintaining security and data privacy.

Assisting with ad hoc tasks as and when required.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Diploma

Relevant Computer Programming qualification required

Minimum of 3 years current experience as a Full Stack Developer essential

Hands on SQL experience essential (PostgreSQL, MySQL or MSSQL)

Knowledge of multiple program languages, libraries and frameworks

Must speak English fluently

Ability to speak one other official African language advantageous

Other Requirements:

Must relocate on own cost

Must have own reliable vehicle

ITC/criminal check will be a requirement

Integrity assessment will be a requirement

Desired Skills:

Good communication and team skills

Strong analytical skills demonstrated by the ability to research and to apply problem-solving skills to complex technical problems

Must possess problem-solving and creative thinking ability

Self-driven ready to learn and adopt depending on organization needs

About The Employer:

LEZA is committed to protecting your privacy. Your information will be used properly, lawfully, securely and transparently for the purpose of recruitment processes. LEZA has implemented appropriate technical and organisational information security measures to help keep your information secure, accurate and current.

Please note that LEZA applies all recruitment and selection processes to the requirements of the EE plan and is committed to transformation.

