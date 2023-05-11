Developer – Angular / Java at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is the leading provider of telco, payments, retail software – they have a global and local footprint. This client is very R&D focussed, they are great believers in continuous improvement and fast adapters to new tech and constantly changing business needs. You definitely won’t be bored and you’ll have the opportunity to work on multiple domain and project types. This environment is ideal for critical thinkers who like to trial new tech and new ways of doing things. This client has a clearly stated aspiration to not only remain the leaders in their industry but to continuously widen the gap between themselves and their competitors.

Role Responsibilities:

Working with high performing teams of technology experts to develop software in an Agile environment.

Working in project environments both in a team and independently, to deliver enhancements and features as requested as well as ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality.

Testing software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.

Troubleshooting, debugging and upgrading software.

Creating security and data protection settings.

Building features and applications with a mobile responsive design.

Writing technical documentation.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant Skills / Experience:

10 years’ experience as a Full-Stack Developer or similar role

Experience in the following:

Java / Angular / SpringBoot



HTML / CSS / JavaScript / jQuery

Familiarity with databases, web servers and UI/UX design

