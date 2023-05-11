Developer – C++ at Parvana Recruitment – Remote Remote

Client Details:

Our client, a leading provider of innovative solutions, is committed to helping some of the world’s most well-known brands tackle their most pressing business challenges. With a reputation as a trusted partner to global organisations, the company delivers future-focused solutions that enhance customer experiences and enable businesses to stay ahead of the digital curve. Driven by a passion for innovation and customer success, this company has become known for its reliable and impactful solutions. As a member of this dynamic team, the successful candidate will have the option to work in a hybrid capacity, or in a traditional office environment. Working alongside a high-performing and diverse team of professionals on a global scale, the ideal candidate will bring a proven track record of achievement and a passion for driving results.

Role Responsibilities:

Contributing towards the development of solutions from user interface to core functionality.

Following software development standards and procedures, and following best practices for productivity.

Unit test code and debug accordingly.

Coding or configuring software functionality according to functional specifications.

Coordinating with all members of the project team.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience.

Relevant Skills / Experience:



3+ years’ experience in the software development industry in the development and testing areas.

Experience with client requirements and product implementation.

Experience developing algorithms, writing code, debug code and document.

Knowledge of Python and one more programming language, typically C or C++.

Experience with the Unix operating environment.

Job ID:

Desired Skills:

C++

AWS

Python

