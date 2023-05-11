Developer – C# (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client offers a wide range of wealth management services with the goal of helping their customers build an investment portfolio that meets their financial goals. They also offer their customers a means of investing directly via their online platform. Our client’s aim is to provide valuable and appropriate advice, backed by sound research. They work closely with their customers to help understand their unique needs, circumstances and preferences. Our client is also very committed to transforming and embracing diversity within their organisation to create an inclusive workforce.

Role Responsibilities:

Developing components of the platform, as well as the client facing portals.

Developing components of the Android & Apple client apps.

Developing according to the future architecture of the software stack and making suggestions to improve the current architecture.

Researching, designing, documenting and modifying software specifications throughout the production life cycle.

Producing clean, well-documented, efficient, and standards-compliant code with an eye towards performance optimisation.

Writing secure code and exercising good judgement in handling sensitive data.

Industrialising solutions with DevOps.

Working along with the BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.

Following current coding practices but have the ability to suggest improvement.

Displaying a customer service approach to the users of the platform.

Preferred Qualifications:

A relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience working with C#

Experience working in the financial services industry.

Experience in CRM and client portal solutions, as well as Android & Apple development.

Experience working in an Agile / Scrum environment.

Very good understanding of the software development process.

Experience of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements.

Working Type:

This is a hybrid role

Job ID:

J104110

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

Financial Services

Agile / Scrum

Learn more/Apply for this position