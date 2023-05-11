Developer – C# (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client offers a wide range of wealth management services with the goal of helping their customers build an investment portfolio that meets their financial goals. They also offer their customers a means of investing directly via their online platform. Our client’s aim is to provide valuable and appropriate advice, backed by sound research. They work closely with their customers to help understand their unique needs, circumstances and preferences. Our client is also very committed to transforming and embracing diversity within their organisation to create an inclusive workforce.

Role Responsibilities:

Aligning / building capabilities and services in line with strategic projects and architecture.

Reviewing the architecture of the current software stack.

Guiding the process of improving the current architecture to utilise microservices.

Integrating services through cloud native services.

Providing input for the other developers, BAs and Testers.

Maintaining an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.

Reviewing current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.

Displaying a customer service approach to the users of the platform.

Assessing / validating development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.

Closely working with various departments to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.

Functioning as the representative of the team in sessions with business.

Implementing processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements.

Preferred Qualifications:

A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience in the following:

C# / CI/CD pipelines in Azure



SQLwould be beneficial

Experience working within an Agile / Scrum environment.

Expert understanding of the software development process.

Experience in CRM and client portal solutions.

Strong security principles experience.

Knowledge of microservice architecture.

Integration knowledge (building and consuming APIs).

Entity framework knowledge.

Effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology.

Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making.

Kubernetes / Docker, virtualisation experience.

Cloud vendor experience.

Exposure to Architecture.

Working Type:

This is a hybrid role

Job ID:



J104109

Desired Skills:

C#

CI/CD

SQL

