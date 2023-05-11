Developer – Java (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client works with multiple organisations to find a better way to transact. They bring together committed people dedicated to delivering innovative enterprise solutions that help their customers contribute to economic growth. As a vibrant and innovative SaaS company, they deliver industry-leading expertise and technology to solve real problems every day.

Role Responsibilities:

Checking in with your team and get some mentorship.

Meeting with customers to workshop their requirements.

Writing up some technical analysis and implementing this.

Testing your code with the customer’s team.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree

Relevant Skills / Experience:

0 – 2 years experience in software development.

Experience working with Java.

Experience in the following would be beneficial:

Full stack experience.



SaaS development experience.



Payments experience.

Desired Skills:

Java

Development

SDLC

