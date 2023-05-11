Electronic Payments Systems Manager

Overall job purpose

The key areas of responsibility entails managing the end-to-end projects, governance functions and administration services of various payment systems with various stakeholders.

To provide subject matter expertise, services, and support to other functions and areas namely: Research and Strategy, Legal, Communication and Change Management, Risk and Fraud, Member Registration, Project Management and Compliance.

Education and experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Management or Commerce

4-6 years’ experience in payment systems operations environment (NPS)

4-6 years’ experience in Operations Management

4-6 years’ experience in Project Management (advantageous)

Knowledge:

Advanced Microsoft 365 suite of products

Process Management (define, develop, execute, and optimise)

Processes Mapping

Project Management

Responsibilities

To manage and lead the end-to-end administration and operational processes and services.

Support the payment systems and operations environments

Be accountable for the administration standards and services delivery

Support internal processes and deliverables

Ensure the Governance Framework is adhered to

Custodianship of the change management processes

Custodianship of the end-to-end operational processes and optimisation thereof for efficiency and effectiveness of services

Manage the delivery of the document management standards and processes

Ensure compliance to all relevant policies and governance for the administrative and operational functions

Ensure delivery according to set standards, service level agreements and governance requirements.

Coordinate and manage alignment of operational processes and administration functions

Support the day-to-day operational processes and escalations with effective solutions.

Develop and deliver management information (MIS) required to effectively monitor and manage

Ensure effective stakeholder management, internally and externally.

If you have not received any feedback from uswithin 5 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

By sending your CV along with other additional documentsyou give consent to HWR to process and retain your personal information for thecurrent opportunity as well as for future opportunities

Desired Skills:

Change Management

Risk Management

Project Management

Operations Management

Payments

Management

Compliance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position