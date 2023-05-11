Electronic Payments Systems Manager

Overall job purpose
The key areas of responsibility entails managing the end-to-end projects, governance functions and administration services of various payment systems with various stakeholders.
To provide subject matter expertise, services, and support to other functions and areas namely: Research and Strategy, Legal, Communication and Change Management, Risk and Fraud, Member Registration, Project Management and Compliance.
Education and experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Management or Commerce
- 4-6 years’ experience in payment systems operations environment (NPS)
- 4-6 years’ experience in Operations Management
- 4-6 years’ experience in Project Management (advantageous)
Knowledge:
- Advanced Microsoft 365 suite of products
- Process Management (define, develop, execute, and optimise)
- Processes Mapping
- Project Management
Responsibilities
- To manage and lead the end-to-end administration and operational processes and services.
- Support the payment systems and operations environments
- Be accountable for the administration standards and services delivery
- Support internal processes and deliverables
- Ensure the Governance Framework is adhered to
- Custodianship of the change management processes
- Custodianship of the end-to-end operational processes and optimisation thereof for efficiency and effectiveness of services
- Manage the delivery of the document management standards and processes
- Ensure compliance to all relevant policies and governance for the administrative and operational functions
- Ensure delivery according to set standards, service level agreements and governance requirements.
- Coordinate and manage alignment of operational processes and administration functions
- Support the day-to-day operational processes and escalations with effective solutions.
- Develop and deliver management information (MIS) required to effectively monitor and manage
- Ensure effective stakeholder management, internally and externally.
Desired Skills:
- Change Management
- Risk Management
- Project Management
- Operations Management
- Payments
- Management
- Compliance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree