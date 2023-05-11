Front End Web Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DEVELOP slick and responsive web interfaces that turn heads as your coding talents & keen eye for beautiful digital visual aesthetics as a Front End Web Developer is sought by a fast-paced provider of cutting-edge Web Solutions. You will create beautifully styled websites through your serious eye for detail, add animation to elements and make user interfaces that are intuitive and fun for users to engage with. The ideal candidate will have 3 years work experience in a similar role with proficiency in HTML, CSS & SASS. You will also need experience writing custom JavaScript plugins and frameworks including Angular & React VueJS. Any PHP & WordPress in addition, will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Produce cross-browser, responsive, pixel-perfect websites.

Slicing PSD (and related design files) with HTML, CSS3, SASS.

Work seamlessly across different types of devices and browsers and produce high-quality code comes as naturally as brushing your teeth).

Create beautifully styled websites through your serious eye for detail, add animation to elements and make user interfaces that are intuitive and fun for users to engage with. Due to optimal quality assurance and thorough testing, your end product is always of exceptional standards.

Work closely with the UI Designers, you will develop top-class interfaces, which are responsive and pixel-perfect of course.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3 years work experience in a similar role.

HTML, CSS3, SASS knowledge and experience.

Experience in writing custom JavaScript plugins. You’ve got Javascript MVC framework experience with at least one of the following frameworks: Angular, React VueJS.

Advantageous –

PHP and WordPress.

ATTRIBUTES:

You’re a team player, deadline driven and ambitious.

A clear communicator, punctual and highly attentive to detail.

COMMENTS:

