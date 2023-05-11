Functional Analyst at NCS

We are looking for an Intermediate and Lead Functional Analyst with:
- 4+ & 7+ years experience
- Sysadmin background – users, profiles, responsibilities, functions
- Strong oracle EBS knowledge
- Extensive knowledge in inventory, work in process, bills of material and costing
- Warehouse management would be advantageous
- Sub-Ledger accounting and how it fits in with GL
- General ledger experience – EPM cloud would be advantageous
- Accounts receivable
- Order management.
- SQL knowledge
- ITIL
Desired Skills:
- Oracle EBS
- ITIL
- SQL
- Inventory
- Warehouse Management
- Accounts Receivable
- sysadmin
- EPM
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree