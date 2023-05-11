Functional Analyst at NCS

We are looking for an Intermediate and Lead Functional Analyst with:

4+ & 7+ years experience

Sysadmin background – users, profiles, responsibilities, functions

Strong oracle EBS knowledge

Extensive knowledge in inventory, work in process, bills of material and costing

Warehouse management would be advantageous

Sub-Ledger accounting and how it fits in with GL

General ledger experience – EPM cloud would be advantageous

Accounts receivable

Order management.

SQL knowledge

ITIL

Desired Skills:

Oracle EBS

ITIL

SQL

Inventory

Warehouse Management

Accounts Receivable

sysadmin

EPM

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

