Functional Analyst at NCS

May 11, 2023

We are looking for an Intermediate and Lead Functional Analyst with:

  • 4+ & 7+ years experience
  • Sysadmin background – users, profiles, responsibilities, functions
  • Strong oracle EBS knowledge
  • Extensive knowledge in inventory, work in process, bills of material and costing
  • Warehouse management would be advantageous
  • Sub-Ledger accounting and how it fits in with GL
  • General ledger experience – EPM cloud would be advantageous
  • Accounts receivable
  • Order management.
  • SQL knowledge
  • ITIL

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle EBS
  • ITIL
  • SQL
  • Inventory
  • Warehouse Management
  • Accounts Receivable
  • sysadmin
  • EPM

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

