Graduate Developer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is the leading provider of telco, payments, retail software – they have a global and local footprint. This client is very R&D focussed, they are great believers in continuous improvement and fast adapters to new tech and constantly changing business needs. You definitely won’t be bored and you’ll have the opportunity to work on multiple domain and project types. This environment is ideal for critical thinkers who like to trial new tech and new ways of doing things. This client has a clearly stated aspiration to not only remain the leaders in their industry but to continuously widen the gap between themselves and their competitors.

Role Responsibilities:

Developing well-designed software.

Troubleshooting / solving incidents.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant Bachelor Degree / Diploma in Computer Science – or close to completion

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Interest / passion for Software Development.

Understanding of the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Understanding of Agile Methodologies.

A self-motivated team player.

The right attitude, above everything else.

Someone that will fit our clients culture and support their values.

Job ID:

J104139

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Graduate Developer

Software Development

SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position