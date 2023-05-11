Head Software Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Knowledge and Skills
- A detailed understanding and knowledge of retail banking, national and international payment systems such as SWIFT, Mastercard, Visa and digital currencies and the associated back-office process thereof, will be an advantage.
- Project Management, Agile portfolio management and experience in DevOps practices will be advantage.
- Strong understanding and experience with Agile software development life cycle.
- Familiar and experienced with several software development methodologies.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills.
- Outstanding interpersonal skills.
- An excellent understanding and experience in relational databases (specifically Microsoft SQL).
- An excellent understanding and experience in developing cloud native applications (Microsoft Azure platform preferred).
- An understanding of the handling of large data sources.
- Knowledge of web services, open standards, and open API’s.
Experience
- Demonstrable and substantial experience in leading and managing teams of software developers (30+) within a very flat managing reporting structure.
- Strong experience in developing and maintaining Business Critical, Financial Sensitive, Highly Secure, always on 24/7 software projects.
- Hands-on experience of coding using more than one recognised industry standard language (specifically SQL, C#; .Net, .Net Core and C++).
- Working and leading teams in an Agile environment, with demonstrated experience showing how to connect business strategy to an agile development process through the definition of themes, goals and metrics.
- Performance and line management of highly skilled teams, showing how an agile mindset was cultivated by establishing the thought process that involves understanding, collaborating, learning, and staying flexible to achieve high-performing results.
- Experience of successfully delivering to market, several concurrent running, sophisticated software product releases, deployed into various environments showing how processes and tools were researched, selected, assessed, and then implemented so that teams can adapt to the change and deliver incremental value to customers.
Qualifications
- Master’s degree in the field of computer science or equivalent experience
- Educated to degree level or equivalent.
Desired Skills:
- Development
- DevOps
- Agile
- Project Management
- Payments
- Banking