Information Technology Internship at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

Our client, The South African Sugarcane Research Institute (SASRI) a division of The South African Sugar Association, is offering a one-year Internship within the field of Information Technology basedin Mount Edgecombe, KwaZulu- Natal

The South African Sugarcane Research Institute (SASRI) is a world-renowned agricultural research institute conducting research for the sugar industry. The internship is aimed at providing graduates an opportunity to develop and acquire the necessary skills within a working environment. Moreover, the internship provides onsite business mentoring and, on the job, training

The Information Technology intern will assist with research to develop high tech products and services for the sugar industry. In-house training will focus on Java SE, J2EE and the Oracle ADF Framework. Other areas in which training will be provided is Oracle databases, Oracle BI Publisher, Jasper Reports, Oracle Application Express, SharePoint 2013 and Linux fundamentals

Duties and Responsibilities:

Analyzing research data and preparing data reports following guidelines from supervisors

Writing computer code to implement concepts and rules as formulated by researchers

Re-engineer existing software to suit new research objectives,

Developing, debugging and testing of customized software packages,

Compiling software documentation (user guides and programming documentation)

Assisting with training researchers, extension specialists and farmers in the use of custom software packages

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

BSc Degree in Computer Science or a BTech in Information Technology

Computer programming and data processing skills in web, C# and R programming

Scientific curiosity and analytical skills

Knowledge and Skills:

Accuracy and attention to detail

Good verbal and written communication skills

A desire to work in agricultural research environment

Ability to work independently and within a team

Remuneration:

The successful incumbent will receive an allowance of [URL Removed] on a monthly basis.

There is onsite accommodation, meals, clinic facilities and a laundry service at a monthly fee of [URL Removed] (optional)

