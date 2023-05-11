Intermediate Full Stack Developer at Reverside

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] client is looking for a Fullstack developer of 3 to 5 years experience who will look after the full application life cycle including the evaluation of business requirements, system analysis and design, writing of technical specifications, programming, testing, maintenance, and technical support of our client’s applications as well as:

Ensure that development items are delivered within the required timelines using the appropriate technology.

Ensure standards and good coding practices are followed.

Implement a sound testing approach to ensure that business and technical requirements are met.

Ensure that technical support and queries are handled timeously.

Experience, skill, and capability

Experience in the following technologies are key to this role:

NET C#

Angular mandatory

React

Jest, Karma, XUnit, NUnit, etc

Proficient in writing to Oracle/SQL DB

CI/CD experience

NET C# Angular JS Nest JS

Azure includes Azure DevOps experience advantageous

Docker/Kubernetes experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

Angular

React

Jest

Karma

XUnit

NUnit

Oracle

About The Employer:

