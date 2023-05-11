InterSystems recognised as best in KLAS

InterSystems’ HealthShare Unified Care Record has been recognised by KLAS Research in the 2023 Best in KLAS: Global Software. This marks the 10th time that the system has been honored by KLAS since 2006.

The need for high-quality, accurate healthcare data today cannot be overstated. According to the Sage Data Report by InterSystems, eighty percent of healthcare organisation executives say that they don’t fully trust the clinical data they use to make key decisions.

Normalising, analysing, and applying data from disparate sources is a monumental task for HCOs, but the result is reliable and trusted data that directly powers patient care. HealthShare Unified Care Record is built to solve these critical, decentralised data challenges by creating a shared, comprehensive, and unified care record.

“The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognised through their inclusion in this report,” says Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS. “Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT. KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting.”

Don Woodlock, head of global healthcare solutions at InterSystems, comments: “We are proud to provide our customers with a trusted solution that solves today’s most pressing data sharing challenges, improves workflows across the care continuum, and ultimately delivers positive patient outcomes.

“This continued recognition by KLAS for the tenth time demonstrates InterSystems ability to deploy interoperability solutions, such as HealthShare Unified Care Record, that unite providers, clinicians, and patients at healthcare organisations nationwide under a common plan of care.”

HealthShare Unified Care Record creates a unified, community-wide health record as the foundation for coordinated, value-based care and population health management. HealthShare data is aggregated, normalised, and deduplicated, enabling all data, regardless of source, to be stored in a single, consistent format to power analytics applications.

With HealthShare, providers now obtain a patient’s entire medical history from a single location instead of sifting through multiple records to find the relevant data. This ability to aggregate and normalise patient data provides clinicians with a complete, real-time view of the patient, and enables them to remain focused on what matters most – high-quality patient care.