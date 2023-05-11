IT Operations Co-ordinator (CA Data Management )1231 Evdb – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Responsible for CA Data Management of central sector and all plants and their guidelines
- Consult users how to store the CA data and permanent data archives as well as run reports
- Assign CA roles to folders (Unix only)
- Create and assign ADGR roles to folders (Windows only)
- Create CA data structure as per guidelines
- Rearrange CA data structure as per project and/or business unit guidelines and configure using Autofs (Unix) and DFS (Windows)
- Perform housekeeping/monitoring/manage NAS using central applications iStore and DIVA taking security aspects in consideration
- Identify and, upon request, delete obsolete CA data using web application CA Cleanup Tool (Unix only)
- Backup and restore CA data
- Allow users to request CA space using web application CA Space Request (casr) and integrate it into CA Verbund (Unix only)
- Allow users to monitor their CA space using Resources Monitoring (resmon) (Windows only)
- Provide CA space to applications for testing purpose using web application CA Integrations- und Test Server (ca-its) (Unix only)
- Perform reporting of/forecast overall CA Verbund storage demands (trees) using iStore (e. g. load of shares) and casr and, if required, adapt quota settings
- Manage Problem, Incident and Change process for dedicated ITSM service
- Upon demand willing to work on weekends (changes)
- Serve as contact for data management related questions in the cloud
- Serve as interface to central storage team and discuss CA requirements
- Operate and maintain CA Cleanup Tool, casr, resmon and ca-its (e. g. cloud migration)
- Operate and maintain scripts (e. g. deletion)
- Keep documentation up to date in all relevant systems (e. g. as is configuration CMDB/Application Instance Wizard, to be configuration Connect IT, knowledge database resolveIT)
- Attend and moderate operation meetings
- Coordinate external contractors
- Manage security vulnerabilities
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- ITIL certification (advantageous)
- Any Scrum certification (advantageous)
- Any storage vendor certification
- Any operating system certification relating to data management
- Any programming certification
- Any web application programming certification
- Minimum of 2 years of IT operations experience
- Minimum of 2 years of ITIL work experience
- Minimum of 2 years of Scrum work experience
- Minimum of 4 years of storage and operating system administrator work experience
- Basic knowledge of ITIL and ITSM such as Problem-Incident-Change processes
- Basic knowledge of ITSM Suite
- Basic knowledge of Scrum
- Basic knowledge of Confluence, Jira and Bitbucket/GitHub
- Deep knowledge of storage technologies as well as state of the art solutions
- Deep knowledge of both Unix and Windows
- Deep knowledge of mounting technologies Autofs and DFS
- Deep knowledge of protocols NFS and CIFS
- Basic knowledge of programming such as Bash and Perl
Professional communication and documentation skills
Desired Skills:
- Data Storage
- Mainframe Operations
- System Administration
- Unix
- Windows
- ITSM