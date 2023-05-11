IT Operations Co-ordinator (CA Data Management )1231 Evdb

May 11, 2023

  • Responsible for CA Data Management of central sector and all plants and their guidelines

  • Consult users how to store the CA data and permanent data archives as well as run reports

  • Assign CA roles to folders (Unix only)

  • Create and assign ADGR roles to folders (Windows only)

  • Create CA data structure as per guidelines

  • Rearrange CA data structure as per project and/or business unit guidelines and configure using Autofs (Unix) and DFS (Windows)

  • Perform housekeeping/monitoring/manage NAS using central applications iStore and DIVA taking security aspects in consideration

  • Identify and, upon request, delete obsolete CA data using web application CA Cleanup Tool (Unix only)

  • Backup and restore CA data

  • Allow users to request CA space using web application CA Space Request (casr) and integrate it into CA Verbund (Unix only)

  • Allow users to monitor their CA space using Resources Monitoring (resmon) (Windows only)

  • Provide CA space to applications for testing purpose using web application CA Integrations- und Test Server (ca-its) (Unix only)

  • Perform reporting of/forecast overall CA Verbund storage demands (trees) using iStore (e. g. load of shares) and casr and, if required, adapt quota settings

  • Manage Problem, Incident and Change process for dedicated ITSM service

  • Upon demand willing to work on weekends (changes)

  • Serve as contact for data management related questions in the cloud

  • Serve as interface to central storage team and discuss CA requirements

  • Operate and maintain CA Cleanup Tool, casr, resmon and ca-its (e. g. cloud migration)

  • Operate and maintain scripts (e. g. deletion)

  • Keep documentation up to date in all relevant systems (e. g. as is configuration CMDB/Application Instance Wizard, to be configuration Connect IT, knowledge database resolveIT)

  • Attend and moderate operation meetings

  • Coordinate external contractors

  • Manage security vulnerabilities

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

  • ITIL certification (advantageous)

  • Any Scrum certification (advantageous)

  • Any storage vendor certification

  • Any operating system certification relating to data management

  • Any programming certification

  • Any web application programming certification

  • Minimum of 2 years of IT operations experience

  • Minimum of 2 years of ITIL work experience

  • Minimum of 2 years of Scrum work experience

  • Minimum of 4 years of storage and operating system administrator work experience

  • Basic knowledge of ITIL and ITSM such as Problem-Incident-Change processes

  • Basic knowledge of ITSM Suite

  • Basic knowledge of Scrum

  • Basic knowledge of Confluence, Jira and Bitbucket/GitHub

  • Deep knowledge of storage technologies as well as state of the art solutions

  • Deep knowledge of both Unix and Windows

  • Deep knowledge of mounting technologies Autofs and DFS

  • Deep knowledge of protocols NFS and CIFS

  • Basic knowledge of programming such as Bash and Perl

Professional communication and documentation skills

Desired Skills:

  • Data Storage
  • Mainframe Operations
  • System Administration
  • Unix
  • Windows
  • ITSM

