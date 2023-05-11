Junior IT Technician at Ntice Search

Our client, MULTi, a communication and technology solutions company, has a permanent vacancy for a Junior IT Technician based in Ndabeni, Cape Town
The successful candidate will report to the Service Desk Team Leader
PLEASE NOTE: Only candidates who reside in Cape Town and surrounding areas will be considered
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Resolve incidents remotely
- Load, Setup and Customize software/hardware and install PC’s, Printers, and peripherals
- Hardware & Software fault diagnoses and problem solving on PC’s Printers and peripherals
- Fault diagnosis and problem solving
- Load, setup and provide basic administrative support on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
- Load, setup and provide basic administrative support on Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016, Server 2019, Server 2022
- Have a basic understanding of VoiP and SIP (beneficial)
- Participate in Customer IT projects
- Adhere to internal Administration & Operational processes
- Provide accurate and comprehensive Ticket Notes
- Ensure Documentation is produced and updated as required
- Participate as part of a team and individually
- Available to work after-hours if required
- Ability to identify and escalate incidents accordingly
- Field Support Line Calls
Minimum Requirements:
Education:
- Matriculation (Compulsory)
- MCSE or equivalent diploma (Compulsory)
- Reliable Transport (Compulsory)
- MCP (Advantage)
- A+ and N+ (Advantage)
Experience:
- 1 Years’ Experience in the IT industry (Desktop Support)
- Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems
- Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis
- Basic Understanding of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
- Basic Understanding of Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016, Server 2019, Server 2022
- Basic Understanding of LAN cabling and network topology (Ethernet)
- Basic Understanding of SIP and VOIP (advantage)
- Experience with hardware/software PBX’s (3CX Beneficial)
- CRM/PSA/ticketing system is beneficial
Other Requirements from the employee:
- South African Citizen
- Fully Bi-Lingual
- Presentable with strong people skills
- Contactable references
- No criminal record and clean credit check
- Must be well organized, have good oral and written communication skills, leadership skills and a commitment to customer service
- Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction
- Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail
Salary:
R 10 000 to R 20 000 per month plus medical aid and RA contributions
PLEASE NOTE:
- The company provides full training
Desired Skills:
- Junior IT
- IT Technician
- MCSE