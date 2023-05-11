Junior IT Technician at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, MULTi, a communication and technology solutions company, has a permanent vacancy for a Junior IT Technician based in Ndabeni, Cape Town

The successful candidate will report to the Service Desk Team Leader

PLEASE NOTE: Only candidates who reside in Cape Town and surrounding areas will be considered

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Resolve incidents remotely
  • Load, Setup and Customize software/hardware and install PC’s, Printers, and peripherals
  • Hardware & Software fault diagnoses and problem solving on PC’s Printers and peripherals
  • Fault diagnosis and problem solving
  • Load, setup and provide basic administrative support on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Load, setup and provide basic administrative support on Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016, Server 2019, Server 2022
  • Have a basic understanding of VoiP and SIP (beneficial)
  • Participate in Customer IT projects
  • Adhere to internal Administration & Operational processes
  • Provide accurate and comprehensive Ticket Notes
  • Ensure Documentation is produced and updated as required
  • Participate as part of a team and individually
  • Available to work after-hours if required
  • Ability to identify and escalate incidents accordingly
  • Field Support Line Calls

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • Matriculation (Compulsory)
  • MCSE or equivalent diploma (Compulsory)
  • Reliable Transport (Compulsory)
  • MCP (Advantage)
  • A+ and N+ (Advantage)

Experience:

  • 1 Years’ Experience in the IT industry (Desktop Support)
  • Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems
  • Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis
  • Basic Understanding of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Basic Understanding of Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016, Server 2019, Server 2022
  • Basic Understanding of LAN cabling and network topology (Ethernet)
  • Basic Understanding of SIP and VOIP (advantage)
  • Experience with hardware/software PBX’s (3CX Beneficial)
  • CRM/PSA/ticketing system is beneficial

Other Requirements from the employee:

  • South African Citizen
  • Fully Bi-Lingual
  • Presentable with strong people skills
  • Contactable references
  • No criminal record and clean credit check
  • Must be well organized, have good oral and written communication skills, leadership skills and a commitment to customer service
  • Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction
  • Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail

Salary:

R 10 000 to R 20 000 per month plus medical aid and RA contributions

PLEASE NOTE:

  • The company provides full training

Desired Skills:

  • Junior IT
  • IT Technician
  • MCSE

