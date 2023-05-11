Junior IT Technician at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, MULTi, a communication and technology solutions company, has a permanent vacancy for a Junior IT Technician based in Ndabeni, Cape Town

The successful candidate will report to the Service Desk Team Leader

PLEASE NOTE: Only candidates who reside in Cape Town and surrounding areas will be considered

Duties and Responsibilities:

Resolve incidents remotely

Load, Setup and Customize software/hardware and install PC’s, Printers, and peripherals

Hardware & Software fault diagnoses and problem solving on PC’s Printers and peripherals

Fault diagnosis and problem solving

Load, setup and provide basic administrative support on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11

Load, setup and provide basic administrative support on Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016, Server 2019, Server 2022

Have a basic understanding of VoiP and SIP (beneficial)

Participate in Customer IT projects

Adhere to internal Administration & Operational processes

Provide accurate and comprehensive Ticket Notes

Ensure Documentation is produced and updated as required

Participate as part of a team and individually

Available to work after-hours if required

Ability to identify and escalate incidents accordingly

Field Support Line Calls

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

Matriculation (Compulsory)

MCSE or equivalent diploma (Compulsory)

Reliable Transport (Compulsory)

MCP (Advantage)

A+ and N+ (Advantage)

Experience:

1 Years’ Experience in the IT industry (Desktop Support)

Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems

Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis

Basic Understanding of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11

Basic Understanding of Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016, Server 2019, Server 2022

Basic Understanding of LAN cabling and network topology (Ethernet)

Basic Understanding of SIP and VOIP (advantage)

Experience with hardware/software PBX’s (3CX Beneficial)

CRM/PSA/ticketing system is beneficial

Other Requirements from the employee:

South African Citizen

Fully Bi-Lingual

Presentable with strong people skills

Contactable references

No criminal record and clean credit check

Must be well organized, have good oral and written communication skills, leadership skills and a commitment to customer service

Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction

Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail

Salary:

R 10 000 to R 20 000 per month plus medical aid and RA contributions

PLEASE NOTE:

The company provides full training

Desired Skills:

Junior IT

IT Technician

MCSE

