Mobile Developer (Swift/Java) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Rosebank

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the Joburg team of a cutting-edge Digital Strategist & Software Solutions Provider seeking the coding talents of a Mobile Developer with at least 4-6 years work experience using Swift or Java. Any other Hybrid mobile development languages and tech/programming experience will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

4-6 Years mobile experience in Swift or Java.

Any Hybrid mobile development languages.

Any other tech/programming experience will be valuable.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Mobile

Developer

Swift

Learn more/Apply for this position