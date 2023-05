.Net/C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

My Document Automation client is looking for a Intermediate .Net Developer with C#

Mid-level C# / .Net developer with knowledge of

Azure

DevOps

ASP.Net Core

Proficiency with JavaScript and React or Angular

WebAPI.

This role will be UI / Front end development focused.

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Web API

JavaScript

React

Angular

