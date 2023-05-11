PSG Konsult is changing its name

Financial services group PSG Konsult is seeking approval to change its name to PSG Financial Services.

The proposed change, which is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, is aligned to the firm’s growth aspirations.

“In the 25 years since being established, PSG has evolved as a business and now provides a comprehensive financial services offering,” says CEO Francois Gouws. “We want to ensure our brand remains well-positioned in an ever-evolving industry and that we continue to serve our growing client base optimally and in line with our high standards.”