SAP Consultant (FICO) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

May 11, 2023

Primary Skills

  • 8-10 Years of SAP FICO Experience
  • Minimum of 3-4 full SAP E2E implementation experience
  • Experience in Financial Global, New GL, AR, AP, Bank Accounting, Asset Management, Cost Center and Profitability Accounting
  • Experience in working with interfaces and integration with third party systems
  • Experienced in running client workshops in order to gather the requirements
  • Able to translate business requirements into solutions including configuration with associated testing
  • Experience in preparation of solution documents (config rationale, function specs, test scripts)
  • Excellent communication skills including written, verbal, and presentation
  • Ability to work within a team environment

Advantageous

  • ABAP knowledge to de-bug and identify any interrelated issues
  • SAP HANA experience would be an added advantage
  • Experience with merger & acquisitions and/or divestment projects would be advantageous

Additional Info

  • The candidate will support the SAP FI/CO Modules and integrated systems that support the operations.
  • The candidate will need to develop a clear understanding of the current SAP Environments and configure SAP solutions that will support immediate business requirements.

Skill set

  • Includes extensive knowledge in SAP Finance and Controlling data and configuration;
  • Strong understanding of financial integration points as they relate to Sales and Distribution, Materials Management, and HR-Payroll modules.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP FICO
  • SAP FI

