SAP Consultant (PM) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Requirements

7+ years experience

SAP S4 EAM

Strong SAP EAM consultant with mining experience.

Must be able to:

Facilitate workshops,

Gather business requirements

Design and build business processes

Manage team

Identify and resolve Risk and Issues

Status reporting

Stakeholder Management

Desired Skills:

SAP Plant Maintenance

SAP EAM

SAP S4hana

