SAP Consultant (SCM)

Key Outputs
Candidate must have configuration, testing, change management experience and demonstrate that they have led a team (hybrid model)
Mandatory Requirements
- 10 years of experience
- Good Communication
- Identify issues and risk
- SAP SCM experience of working/building interfaces with other non-SAP systems
- SAP SCM implementation and support project experience
- SAP SCM experience with integration knowledge of other SAP modules e.g FI, PM, SD
Desired Skills:
- SAP SCM
- SAP Procurement
About The Employer:
International consulting company is looking for a dynamic team player to join their team .This innovative and tech driven company are leaders in consulting and software he company offers development opportunities for the right candidate. Don’t delay apply now!