SAP CS Consultant at IT NET – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

A large consulting firm has an exciting opportunity for a SAP MM/SD/CS Lead for a client in the telecommunications industry.

Essential:

SAP MM

SAP CS

SAP SD

Experience with managing a team

Firm/Verbally strong

Requirements

Years of experience 7+ years

Team management and delivery of project outcomes within a medium sized team (at least 4 years of team management)

Communication and inter-personal skills for client-facing engagements – management of senior business stakeholders

Business Process Oriented

Time Management/ working to deadlines

Primary MM skills – 3 – 4 years’ experience handling (MM) Material Management specifically with regards to Master Data, Purchasing Processes, Physical Inventory, Release Strategy and Reservation Workflow, Procurement, SCM, provide MM Solutions.

SD – 2-3 years’ experience handling (SD) Sales & Distribution specifically with regards to Master Data, Sales Order Management Cycle & Post Sales Activities, all business transactions in Sales & Distribution relative to Pricing & Billing as well as other SD interfaces and reports.

Exposure to Financial and Controlling (FICO) integration

CS – 2-3 years’ experience handling (CS) Customer Service specifically with regards to Swap and Repairs Processes as well as Service Orders, Serial Numbers, and its status.

For urgent applications and any more information on this role, contact

