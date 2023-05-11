Scrum Master (GLR) at Parvana Recruitment

Our esteemed client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to their workforce. With a hiring philosophy centered on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth.

Facilitate Agile Scrum / Kanban process based on Agile principles.

Adopt Agile values / principles as stated in the Agile Manifesto and act as a servant leader.

Serve as process facilitator to ensure the team delivers business value meeting / exceeding client expectations.

Organise / facilitate Scrum ceremonies (Daily Stand Up, Product Backlog Refinement, Sprint Planning 1&2, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospective) to meet objectives.

Ensure the team delivers value meeting/exceeding client expectations using the Agile Kanban process.

Coach team to apply Kanban principles and facilitate Product Backlog Refinement, Daily Stand Up, and Retrospectives.

Produce relevant, valuable, stable working software meeting / exceeding client expectations.

Ensure Product vision / Roadmap are visible to stakeholders / team.

Guide Product Owner to ensure Product Backlog meets criteria and is sized using story points.

Create visible information radiators (Definition of Ready, Definition of Done, Team Agreements, etc.) and track progress.

Facilitate design of Definition of Ready / Options and Scrum / Delivery boards, visualise work, and keep boards updated.

Drive removal of impediments affecting team delivery and coach team to be self-organising / performance-driven.

Continuously coach the team to improve velocity.

Meet / exceed client expectations with the Product Owner / development team.

Foster team morale / inter-team relationships, address conflicts/growth, bond with the team to provide help.

Define, design, build, test, and release working software (Delivery Content).

Scrum Master certification

Extensive Agile implementation experience.

Strong background in change management.

Critical project management and customer relationship experience required.

Capable of engaging with senior management levels.

Skilled in conflict management techniques.

Bonus if has an Industrial and Organisational Psychology background.

Servant leader with self-empowering attitude to guide team towards self-organisation.

Encourages experimentation and creates a safe environment to fail.

Excellent facilitation skills for leading and demonstrating team’s adoption of Agile values and principles.

Establishes trust and respect within the team.

Promotes transparency and predictability.

Exceptional communication skills.

Understands Team Development Stages.

Situationally aware and adaptable to the current environment.

Broad understanding of software development process and IT terminology.

Continuously improves skills through professional development and participation in Scrum user groups/forums/gatherings.

Scrum Master

Agile

SDLC

