Seacom confirms cyberattack

Seacom has confirmed that, on 10 May 2023, it experienced a cyber security incident.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the company says the incident was confined to its hosting environment, impacting a small number of customers, all of whom have been personally notified and are kept abreast of recovery plans.

“Our initial investigation has found that no customer data has been compromised,” Seacom states.

“We want to assure our managed services, corporate and wholesale customers that the impact was limited to a small server environment and had no impact on our core network. Business and wholesale connectivity services, which form part of our most prominent business offering, were unaffected by this incident and remain stable.

“At Seacom, the security of our customers and data is of the utmost importance to us, and we continue to proactively monitor all systems on our network to mitigate any threats and respond to any incident.

“In response to the recent occurrence, our IT and security teams immediately implemented Seacom’s business continuity plan. The situation was contained timeously, and any developments are closely monitored.

“We are currently undergoing a structured recovery process to ensure that our systems are fully restored. During this time, our customers and staff remain our top priority, and as such, we will continue to keep them engaged in the process.”