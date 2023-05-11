Senior Java Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is looking for a Senior Java Developer (Remote) to join their team. This is an excellent chance to flex your Java Development and communication skills plus grow your career within a respected company that will offer the chance to work on varied projects.
Responsibilities:
- Java/JEE development
- Solution architecture
- Compiling technical design specification documents
- Development project experience including leading development teams, development, architecture and software engineering
- Experience in BPM (Business Process Management) and ECM (Enterprise Content Management) process design and development
- Solid experience in data and statistical analysis
Requirements:
- BSc. Mathematics, B.Sc. Computer Science
Technologies & Frameworks:
- Spring Web MVC
- Spring Boot
- RESTful Web Services (Service and Client using Jersey etc.)
- SOAP Web Services (Client)
- JSE 1.8 & 1.9
- JEE (JSP/Servlet, Spring MVC, REST, SOAP)
- Eclipse IDE
- Maven
- Git/SVN
- Jenkins
- Tomcat 9 Application Server
- OpenText ECM Content Server
- OpenText OTDS Directory Services
- MS SQL SERVER 2014
Architecture / Analysis:
- SPARX Enterprise Architect
- Eclipse UML 2.0 Designer
Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.
In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.
Desired Skills:
- BSc. Mathematics
- B.Sc. Computer Science
- Spring Web MVC
- SOAP Web Services
- SPARX Enterprise Architect
- Eclipse UML 2.0 Designer
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree