Senior MIS Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Purpose:

To gather the business requirements within the Collections Call Centre and translate that into meaningful MIS reporting and analytical support to meet the business needs of each of the respective areas.

Minimum requirements:

BSc.

5 years relevant experience.

Advanced SQL experience.

Detailed Exactus knowledge including data structures (would be an advantage).

SSIS, SSRS & SSAS would be an advantage.

Main duties:

Translate business requirements into advanced MIS Reports.

Gathering information by running SQL queries over the data warehouse.

Automation of Business users reporting needs, consulting with users, best practise.

Solutions to optimize reporting, identify opportunities to utilise data and so drive.

Optimization of analytics, and forecasts.

Conduct high level business analysis as required by senior management / credit.

Committee/ collections steerco.

Identify trends and establish reasons for anomalies

Operations Management – Ad Hoc Reports, develop new reports to service business needs.

Relationship Management.

Implementation and embedment of Data Quality requirements as stated in policies and guidelines.

Desired Skills:

SSIS

SSRS

advanced SQL

Call centre collections

MIS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

