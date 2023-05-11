Senior Support Technician (JHB) (On-Site) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Joburg manufacturer of a comprehensive range of electronics seeks a Senior Repair Technician (Light Current) to join their team to ensure that all processes and procedures in terms of key tasks and responsibilities are carried out efficiently. To apply for this position, you must have an S4 National Diploma, 1-year practical in-service training, and 2 years’ hands on Experience.

DUTIES:

Major Task Headings:

Service

Certification of new and repaired equipment

Stock Control

Housekeeping

Quoting on repairs

Training of new staff

Documentation

Planning

Prioritizing of tasks over a day.

Deadlines:

Service and quoting as set by Production Manager.

Supervision:

Direct open communication with Production Manager.

Tasks are reviewed and scheduled daily.

Any problems are dealt with as they arise.

KEY TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Production:

Repair of faulty production work.

Feedback to Production Manager and Design and Development Officer on problems and to Managing Director on any continuous matters.

Service:

Quote and repair.

Potting of repairs should there be no one to help.

QA / Documentation.

Certification:

Testing and documentation.

Stock Control:

Assist with stock take.

Assist with checking of stock in the storeroom.

Housekeeping

Maintain a clean and tidy personal working area.

Training of new staff:

Assist with the training of new staff mainly on technical, potting, and general procedures of the company.

Documentation:

Assist with checking the correctness of documentation and report it back to the Production Manager.

General:

To follow Company procedures and abide by Company policies and always set standards.

Performs other tasks when workload or absence of other staff dictates it e.g., Potting, engraving.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education: S4 National Diploma

Training: Minimum Ideal

On-the-job Training External / Internal Courses

1-year practical in-service training.

2-years hands on Experience.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

Senior

Support

Technician

