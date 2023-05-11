Senior Systems Analyst – ERP – Gauteng

Are you looking for a Key player role, then don’t look any further!
We are looking for a Senior Systems Analyst to be a key player on Group and Divisional Applications support team, from problem detection to overseeing and providing support for the ERP system community across the Group. Someone that ensures the effective integration of new companies and divisions. You will also oversee the Applications Change Control Process.
Qualifications:
- Minimum 8 Years Systems/Business Analyst Experience
- Minimum 8 Years relevant IT experience
- 8-10 years’ experience in MS Dynamics D365 Finance and Operations
Must have experince in :
- A solid understanding and experience working with ERP systems particularly Financial Systems
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations
experience an advantage.
- Good understanding/knowledge of financial and business processes
- D365 Reporting, Embedded and freestanding PowerBi Reporting from D365 and other systems.
- Software knowledge and understanding
- Process design and documentation
- ERP systems knowledge
- E-Procurement and CAFM process knowledge for integration purposes
- Mobile Apps knowledge
- Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and testing methodology knowledge
- SQL database knowledge – Querying and troubleshooting skills
- Working knowledge of various system integration formats
- Supply chain knowledge/understanding advantageous
- Project Management
- Business Analysis & Business Case development
- Hardware knowledge and understanding
- Sound knowledge of Microsoft Products (Office 365)
- IT Governance & Compliance
Key performance areas:
- New company onboarding projects
- Business Requirements Gathering
- Systems Support
- Project manager
- Information Systems Developement
- Change management process
- System Performance Monitoring
- System testing
- Application Governance Input
Please send your updated CV and skills for this exciting role to Robyn Payne at [Email Address Removed]
