Senior Systems Analyst – ERP

We are looking for a Senior Systems Analyst to be a key player on Group and Divisional Applications support team, from problem detection to overseeing and providing support for the ERP system community across the Group. Someone that ensures the effective integration of new companies and divisions. You will also oversee the Applications Change Control Process.

Qualifications:

Minimum 8 Years Systems/Business Analyst Experience

Minimum 8 Years relevant IT experience

8-10 years’ experience in MS Dynamics D365 Finance and Operations

Must have experince in :

A solid understanding and experience working with ERP systems particularly Financial Systems

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations

experience an advantage.

Good understanding/knowledge of financial and business processes

D365 Reporting, Embedded and freestanding PowerBi Reporting from D365 and other systems.

Software knowledge and understanding

Process design and documentation

ERP systems knowledge

E-Procurement and CAFM process knowledge for integration purposes

Mobile Apps knowledge

Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and testing methodology knowledge

SQL database knowledge – Querying and troubleshooting skills

Working knowledge of various system integration formats

Supply chain knowledge/understanding advantageous

Project Management

Business Analysis & Business Case development

Hardware knowledge and understanding

Sound knowledge of Microsoft Products (Office 365)

IT Governance & Compliance

Key performance areas:

New company onboarding projects

Business Requirements Gathering

Systems Support

Project manager

Information Systems Developement

Change management process

System Performance Monitoring

System testing

Application Governance Input

