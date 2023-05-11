Short-form video proving popular with marketing departments

Social media marketers plan to double down on short-form video this year, according to research from OnlyAccounts.io, which says that a third of them plan to invest in the format more than any other type of content.

The rise of short-form videos, first popularised by TikTok and then copied in the form of YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels, has been a game-changer in the social media landscape. These no more than 60 seconds long videos are not only entertaining and highly addictive content, but also a fantastic way to reach younger audiences. Gen Z and Millennial consumers prefer learning about new products and services through short, dynamic videos, pushing brands to invest in this format.

According to HubSpot’s 2023 Social Media Marketing Report, 33% of social media marketers plan to double down on short-form videos and want to do more on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube in 2023. One of the reasons is that Instagram Reels, TikToks, and YouTube Shorts generate the highest ROI.

Another 11% of respondents plan to invest in long-form videos this year, only 1% more than those who named live audio chat rooms like Clubhouse as their number one choice. The survey showed around 9% of social media marketers plan to invest in VR and AR. Memes, interviews and podcasts and infographics follow, with 8% and 7% shares respectively.

The social media landscape is highly competitive and constantly changing. Platforms that can keep users engaged and provide targeted and effective advertising solutions will likely be more successful in the long-run.

According to HubSpot’s 2023 Social Media Marketing Report, Instagram will remain the most popular social media platform for marketers.

Besides bringing the highest ROI and being the best source of engagement and quality leads, around 23% of marketers think Instagram offers the biggest potential to grow their audience in 2023. TikTok ranked second with a 19% share among respondents. Facebook and YouTube followed with 18% and 15% respectively.