Snr Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Experienced Senior Full Stack Developer for employment in Cape Town. Position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 6+ years full stack experience will be considered.

Key Requirements

6+ years’ experience.

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech.

Develop the front-end (browser and mobile app) and back-end applications.

Applicants will work primarily in PHP, JavaScript, and MySQL.

Implement user interaction and improve user experience.

Designing and developing APIs; integration with 3rd parties through APIs.

Experience in Symfony (PHP), VueJS (JS), Git/GitHub, Docker, and AWS.

Desired Skills:

PHP

JavaScript

SQL

AWS

